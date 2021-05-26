LEESBURG, Fla. — Firefighters confirmed one death and declared a Sikorsky UH-60 firefighting helicopter with four on board a "total loss" after crashing into a swamp near Leesburg International Airport and bursting into flames at roughly 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The helicopter, also known as a Black Hawk, was on a training exercise when it went down near the airport off U.S. Highway 441 in Lake County, roughly 35 miles northwest of downtown Orlando.

The U.S. Forest Service plowed through the swamp, knocking down trees with bulldozers, to clear a line around the fire and help prevent the spread of flames.

"Crews are still on scene mitigating hazards," Leesburg Fire Rescue said on Facebook after 9 p.m. "The crash appears to be a total loss. No survivors have been located. ONE confirmed death at this time. Most of the fire is under control now."

The agency that was operating the helicopter before the crash was not known.

"Crews are still on scene mitigating the emergency and searching for survivors," Leesburg Fire Rescue said on Facebook earlier Tuesday.

The agency posted a photo showing a plume of black smoke from woods near the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, according to Rick Breitenfeldt, a public affairs specialist for the FAA.

"The FAA will release the aircraft tail number once investigators verify it at the scene," he added. "The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and all updates."

NTSB officials have been dispatched to Leesburg, agency spokesman Eric M. Weiss told Spectrum News late Tuesday.

"We’ve sent investigators," Weiss said. "They will examine the wreckage, crash site, take measurements and photos, interview any witnesses."

NTSB could release a preliminary crash report within two weeks.

"The cause for the crash comes out at the end of the investigation, which could take 1-2 years," Weiss added.

NTSB does not identify victims. That's a job for local officials, Weiss said.

Leesburg International Airport has two runways and is located south of U.S. 441.

The Lake Harris Conservation area is south of the airport.

Three water bodies, Lake Griffin, Lake Harris and Silver Lake are near Leesburg International Airport. It has roughly 60,000 aircraft takeoff and landings annually.

The Sikorsky UH-60 firefighting helicopter is one of several configurations of the chopper commonly known as the Black Hawk, according to Lockheed Martin Corp.

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, said the UH-60 comes in three models.

The largest, the UH-60M, can carry four people and weighs 12,511 pounds without crew members.