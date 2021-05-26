MILWAUKEE — During the pandemic, many Wisconsin businesses had to change business practises to protect employees and customers.

Those changes created new opportunities for some in the cosmetology industry. Being one’s own salon boss started to trend during the pandemic and many did this with the help of a salon suite.

What is a salon suite?

Little private rooms that are about 130 square feet or more

Allows those in the beauty industry to have their own space anc be their own boss

Not connected to other rooms

“This is the best decision I’ve ever made. I get to chose my own product line, color line and I’ve even had clients I haven’t seen since before the pandemic reach out to me because they know I have my own space and want to get their hair done now because they feel comfortable enough,” said Heather Friedrich, owner of Glamorous Hair Boss in Mount Pleasant.

Sola Salon Studios allow clients to be their own boss and rent out different size spaces. There are Sola Salon Studios in Racine and Kenosha counties.

“We have 38 suites in three different sizes, standard, large and doubles. It’s enough space for one or two people to practice their trade,” explained Roberta Johnson who runs Sola Salon Studies in southeastern Wisconsin.