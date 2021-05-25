CLEVELAND — Fast food can be the downfall of any healthy eating plan. One northeast Ohio couple hopes to change that with a new concept that offers fresh, nutritious dishes you can grab faster than a trip through the drive-thru. It’s called the Wholesome Hippie.

Some of the smoothies they offer inside are as colorful as they are nutritious.

“So this here is blue algae so this is called spirulina," said co-owner Kyleigh Fredrick. “The algae is really rich in B vitamins, so it's great for energy, and it's also got a natural plant-based protein"

Kyleigh and her husband, Bryce Fredrick, are partners in life and in business. They opened the Wholesome Hippie in Downtown Willoughby during the height of the pandemic. It's something they'd been thinking about for a long time.

They also own a gym in Mentor called Fredrick’s Fit Factory. They said they were constantly giving the clients they train the same advice: Working out won't give you results if you don't eat right, too.

They stocked their new restaurant with grab-and-go healthy meals, cold-pressed juice and smoothies. They also explain what’s in each creaton.

"We also want to educate people as well as providing them a fresh meal," said Bryce.

They opened the fast and fresh concept in December. They thought business would be slow because of COVID-19 restrictions and they would be able to ease their way into owning a second business and juggling a toddler at home. They were wrong.

“So it was, it was insane. We weren't prepared for that kind of reaction," said Kyleigh.

The secret to their success is more than smoothies. They offer a wide variety of fresh juices, salads and hummus, as well as seasonal surprises. There are also a number of vegan options and selections for those with dietary restrictions.

"This is our beet burger bowl with thousand island dressing and some sauteed veg," said Kyleigh.

They also dish up some healthy advice that customers can use in their own kitchens.

"With all of our produce, all of our fruits and greens, we bring it in and give it a cold apple cider vinegar soak — helps get rid of any fungicides and anything that can be on it and helps keep the produce nice and fresh," Bryce said.

One staple is their overnight oats topped with fresh fruit. It's part breakfast, part work of art.

"I like to kind of change it up,” Kyleigh said. “I don't always do the same design and I just like to flow with the way I'm feeling."

Kyleigh said creating art from food is her favorite part of the business. In between being a trainer, restaurant owner, wife and new mom, she spends a lot of time posting her creations to their Instagram page.

"Look at the pictures,” she said. “I don't know, I just take pride in it."

You can also find daily food and smoothie menus on the Wholesome Hippie’s Instagram page.