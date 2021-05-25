Minneapolis Police responded to reports of shots fired near George Floyd Square Tuesday morning, the intersection where George Floyd was killed by police one year ago, just hours before members of the community were set to gather to commemorate the anniversary.

What You Need To Know Minneapolis Police responded to reports of shots fired near George Floyd Square, the intersection where George Floyd was killed by police one year ago, Tuesday morning



One person showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said, but it wasn’t immediately clear if they were hurt in the incident



George Floyd Square was being transformed Tuesday into an outdoor festival on the anniversary of his death, with food, children’s activities and a long list of musical performers



Floyd, 46, who was Black, died on Memorial Day 2020 after then-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, pinning him to the ground for about 9 1/2 minutes; Chauvin, who is white, was convicted last month of Floyd's murder

Associated Press video from 38th Street and Chicago Avenue showed people running and seeking cover as shots rang out. Police said one person later appeared at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, but it wasn’t immediately clear if that person was hurt in the incident near the intersection.

Philip Crowther, a reporter working for the Associated Press Global Media Services, reported hearing as many as 30 gunshots about a block east of the intersection. Crowther said a storefront window appeared to have been broken by a gunshot.

Quick rough footage of the moment we heard shots fired at George Floyd Square. We counted 30 upon looking back at the footage. pic.twitter.com/oxGkLQru9Q — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

“Very quickly things got back to normal,” Crowther said. “People here who spend a significant amount of time, the organizers, were running around asking, ‘Does anyone need a medic?’ It seems like there are no injuries.”

Police said they responded to a reports of gunfire at about 10:10 a.m. at the 3800 block of Elliot Ave. South. Callers told police that a vehicle was seen speeding away from the area.

"Information received from callers was that a suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed," Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder said in a statement.

Soon after, someone went to nearby Abbott Northwestern Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said it wasn’t believed to be a life-threatening injury.

"This is an evolving incident," a Minneapolis police spokesperson said in a statement. "No further information is available at this time."

Like other major cities, Minneapolis has been struggling with rising gun violence, a problem made worse by many officers leaving the embattled force since Floyd’s death. A 6-year-old girl was fatally shot and two other children wounded in recent weeks. Mayor Jacob Frey last week unveiled a sweeping set of public safety proposals aimed at fixing the problem. Other groups are pursuing a more radical remaking of the police department.

The intersection of 38th and Chicago has been barricaded since soon after Floyd’s death and quickly turned into a memorial — and also a challenging spot for the city, with police officers not always welcome.

The square was being transformed Tuesday into an outdoor festival on the anniversary of his death, with food, children’s activities and a long list of musical performers.

“We’re going to be turning mourning into dancing,” rapper Nur-D tweeted. “We’re going to be celebrating 365 days of strength in the face of injustice.”

Floyd, 46, who was Black, died on Memorial Day 2020 after then-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, pinning him to the ground for about 9 1/2 minutes. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted last month of murder and faces sentencing June 25. Three other fired officers still face trial.

The “Rise and Remember George Floyd” celebration, including a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m., caps several days of marches, rallies and panel discussions about his death and where America is in confronting racial discrimination.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.