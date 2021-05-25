SANFORD, Fla. — Star Spangled Sanford is back on, after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a difficult year, Sanford businesses owners are looking forward to the fireworks celebration to bring more people into the city’s historic district.

On the road back to normalcy, one day sticks out for many business owners in downtown Sanford — the Fourth of July.

Christina Hollerbach, owner of Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Cafe, said Star Spangled Sanford is usually a great time of year for downtown businesses

“We’re definitely feeling this as a welcome back party," Hollerbach said. "We’re returning to a little bit of normalcy.”

More people than ever could turn out, Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff said. Altamonte Springs canceled its Fourth of July celebration Red Hot & Boom, which attracts 250,000 people. Some of those people will drive north for Star Spangled Sanford, Woodruff said.

“We’ll be prepared for the larger crowd,” Woodruff said.

The city plans to make some changes to keep the big crowd safe and healthy.

“We didn’t want to have the really big, tight crowd that we’ve had in Fort Mellon before,” Woodruff said.

As a result, the crowd will be dispersed more along Lake Monroe, no live bands will perform, a DJ will play music during the fireworks display instead, and the festivities will start a couple hours later.

“We’re really encouraging people to come down maybe a little bit later," Woodruff said. "Maybe stop downtown for something to eat on the way in.”

Many business owners are looking at the potentially bigger crowds as an opportunity to show off what Sanford has to offer.

“Eat and support local and then head toward Fort Mellon, find a good place to watch the fireworks and have a good time,” Hollerbach said.

This year’s celebration will begin at 7 p.m. July 4, with fireworks scheduled for 9:15 p.m.