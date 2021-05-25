Republican lawmakers will present a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure counter-offer to the White House by Thursday as negotiations continue on President Joe Biden’s next major legislative push.

What You Need To Know Republican Senators will present a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure counter-offer to the White House by Thursday, lawmakers told reporters Tuesday





Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, one of the leading GOP negotiators, told reporters Tuesday that the measure would cost nearly $1 trillion over 8 years, largely paid for by repurposed COVID-19 funds



While President Biden has said he’s flexible on how to pay for the plan, he has also affirmed that doesn’t want to raise taxes on any American making less than $400,000 per year



Republicans have drawn a “red line” on modifying the 2017 tax bill, Senate Republicans’ signature domestic legislative achievement of the last decade

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, one of the leading Republican negotiators on the infrastructure measure, told reporters Tuesday that the measure would cost nearly $1 trillion over 8 years, largely paid for by repurposed COVID-19 funds.

“It would be the most substantial infrastructure deal enacted by the federal government,” Sen. Wicker told reporters, adding: “If the president gets to make the decision, he will accept it.”

Paying for the bill is still a question up in the air between the two negotiating parties, with Republicans drawing a “red line” on modifying the 2017 tax bill, Senate Republicans’ signature domestic legislative achievement of the last decade.

“We’re going to make an offer that makes it clear we are not going to disturb the 2017 tax bill which was the best economy of my lifetime,” Wicker said. “We're going to make it eight years, as the President said he would accept. We're going to hit a figure, very close to what the President said he would accept.”

Sen. Wicker noted there will be “hardly anything” on user fees in the counter, which was a major point of contention for Democrats who did not want to raise user fees in order to pay for the measure.

While President Biden has said he’s flexible on how to pay for the plan, he has also affirmed that doesn’t want to raise taxes on any American making less than $400,000 per year, which would in theory eliminate user fees or a gas tax, a Republican-supported idea.

At the same time, his proposal to raise the corporate tax rate to 28% is unpopular with Republicans and some moderate Democrats.

The latest update from Senate Republicans has revived hope that a bipartisan compromise could be reached, a major departure from just days before, when it appeared talks were falling apart.

With the two sides seemingly at odds on the logistics of the bill, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that “ball is in the Republicans’ court” on negotiations.

The White House’s recent counter-offer on infrastructure would cost an estimated $1.7 trillion, down from the original $2.3 trillion proposal but still far off from Republicans’ initial plan, estimated to cost about $568 billion.

“Our concessions went ten times as far as theirs, so the ball is in their court,” Psaki told reporters Monday. “We are awaiting their counterproposal. We would welcome that. We're eager to engage and even have them down here to the White House.”

The administration had originally pegged Memorial Day as a date to aim for significant progress, but with that date growing increasingly unlikely, Psaki did not set a new deadline for a final deal.

On Monday, Psaki said the White House had significantly adjusted their initial American Jobs Plan in an effort at bipartisanship.

“I think it doesn't take anything more than simple math to know that if we came down by 550 billion and they came up by 50 billion, they have a ways more to go,” she said.

On Friday, Republican senators responded to the administration’s new offer by calling it "well above the range of what can pass Congress with bipartisan support.”

"There continue to be vast differences between the White House and Senate Republicans when it comes to the definition of infrastructure, the magnitude of proposed spending, and how to pay for it," they continued.

Some of the concessions made by the White House in their recent offer would instead go into other legislation, including money meant for supply chains and manufacturing that would be moved to a separate bill called the Endless Frontier Act, which aims to counter competition from China.

Republicans have accused White House staff, rather than the president, of “walking back” some of the agreed-upon compromises.

“We were closer after we met with Biden than we were after meeting with the White House team,” Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, another GOP negotiator, said Monday. “The agreement we had with the president, the White House staff walked back.”

South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the Senate Minority Whip, said Monday that while there’s “good will on both sides,” talks were at a “stalemate,” noting they were more productive when Republicans were negotiating directly with President Biden.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN Monday night that “there is still a lot of daylight between us,” and Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, said that while he has not abandoned hope for bipartisanship, “we’re running out of time” on a compromise.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a key moderate voice in the Democratic caucus, struck a more optimistic tone for bipartisanship on Tuesday.

“I think there’s still a lot of flexibility,” Manchin told reporters. “No one’s giving up on it.”

“We’ll see where we end up” on funding the plan, Manchin added, when asked how a compromise could be found if Republicans draw a hard line against raising the corporate tax rate.

Spectrum News’ Austin Landis contributed to this report.