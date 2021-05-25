CINCINNATI — Nearly 200,000 U.S. businesses permanently closed since the beginning of the pandemic, according to economists at the Federal Reserve. Many others are still struggling to stay open.

A new program in Cincinnati is helping business owners steer their way clear of danger caused by the hardships of the pandemic.

At the Greater Cincinnati African American Chamber of Commerce (AACC), a new program called PIVOT aims to help local businesses during a period of instability.

Slama Eminou is a local business owner who met with Counselor Jill McCauley to go through ways to get financial assistance after the pandemic caused his store to close temporarily.

“Last year it closed because the court is closed,” Eminou said. “The jail is closed. All the restaurants back there is closed. The driver's license (bureau) is closed. That’s why I shut down. I lost $100,000 — more than $100,000 last year.”

Eminou owns the Court and Main Market downtown. He said he’s seen less foot traffic due to the pandemic, but he’s hopeful his business can rebound, and he’s hopeful the chamber can help him.

“We think it’s super important to help businesses kind of get through the process of how can we get going again. How can we recover? What’s out there?” McCauley said.

Every Tuesday, PIVOT has open counseling hours from noon to 4 p.m. and walk-ins are welcome.

“Now with everything opening back up, mandates being lifted. We’re reopening the office,” said Director of Transformative Initiatives and Relationships Briston Mitchell. "PIVOT is here every Tuesday to give assistance to anyone who needs it.”

So far, the program has helped 80 regional businesses, but is seeking to help as many as it can.

“It’s just great to have a job where I primarily help people I love it,” McCauley said.

For more information on PIVOT, visit the AACC website.