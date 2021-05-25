MINNEAPOLIS — While looking at the different memorials along 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, Lori Neff thinks back on everything that has happened since George Floyd was killed by police in that intersection.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year,” Neff said.

What You Need To Know Tuesday marks one year since George Floyd was killed by police during an arrest in Minneapolis





Derek Chauvin, the officer seen in cell phone video with his knee in Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes was found guilty for Floyd’s murder





Memorial events are planned for George Floyd Square, the intersection where Floyd was killed

Neff hadn’t seen her parents, Dennis and Nancy Wagner, in nearly two years because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

They live in New Hampshire, but while visiting their daughter, made it a point to stop at the memorial, just a day shy of the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

"We saw things remotely. We wanted to be here in person and see what this meant, and I’m impressed,” said Dennis Wagner. "There’s an aura here that we missed when you’re far away.”

They’re not alone. Thousands of people have flocked to the ever-growing living memorial, not only for George Floyd, but for many other Black men and women who have been killed.

Push pins on a map at one of the displays represent all of the different places people have visited from.

They’re scattered all across the United States, but there are also pushpins marking visitors from Italy, Greece, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and several other countries.

Nancy Wagner said seeing that gives her a unified feeling.

“I know it sounds kind of trite, but can’t we all just get along? It’s kind of, the feeling,” Nancy Wagner said. "I get that feeling here, seeing all these people coming to visit, and it’s very touching.”

The volunteers who have been at the memorials since Floyd’s death say despite people coming to visit from all across the world, it’s not a tourist destination.

Instead, it’s a symbol that their protest for justice is still ongoing. A protest Dennis Wagner said he fought to protect.

“I was happy to seve my country to enable these protests, to enable change to occur and to support people who need change,” Wagner said. "I’m happy to see the positive things that’s happening here.”