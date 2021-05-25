ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of Commissioner Regina Hill's 16-year-old niece.

'We cannot ignore the violence that is claiming innocent lives,' Orlando Police chief says



Police said 16-year-old Tavyiah King was in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was shot and killed while sitting in a car at a Wawa at the corner of John Young Parkway and Silver Star Road on Sunday, May 2.

The Orlando Police Department stated that 16-year-old Tavyiah King was innocently shot and killed by 18-year-old Jacarious Simpson. (Photo courtesy of Orlando City Commissioner Regina Kill)

OPD shared Monday that the shooting was gang related, calling it a senseless crime.

King was the niece of Orlando City Commissioner Regina Kill.

Jacarious Simpson, 18, was arrested on Friday, charged with third-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

Police said King was out with her friends around 1 a.m. on May 2, when she was shot while she was a passenger in a car.



Hill said her niece was not affiliated with gangs and that was her first night just going out with friends.

Detectives are still working the case and plan to make more arrests.

"There's always a concern for retaliation, which makes it very difficult for those to want to step forward, however, those who do come forward, those are our heroes in this community those are the people that really help us," OPD Detective Annemarie Esan said.

This arrest is not a victory to Hill, and she is praying for Simpson's family.

"Young man was a recent graduate with a full ride to college, scholarship, on the way to do great things and one poor decision," Hill said.

Police said in the first few months of this year, shootings overall have gone up nearly 20% over last year.

Spectrum News 13 reported earlier this month that the City of Orlando is expanding the Parramore Kidz Zone to three more neighborhoods.

It is a program that is designed to help decrease arrests, teen pregnancies and increase learning opportunities.

If you have any information about this case, you can be anonymous and call CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).