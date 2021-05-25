ORLANDO, Fla. — Following two recent shootings in downtown Orlando’s entertainment district, one of them fatal, Orlando city leaders are proposing measures to improve safety.

They want to increase police patrols, surveillance cameras and suspend outdoor speaker permits. City leaders are also proposing restrictions on outdoor patio seating rules relaxed during the pandemic.

Those proposed changes are designed to protect people visiting bars and restaurants, but some business owners worry that change could hurt their bottom lines.

“It’s been the toughest year of my professional life, that’s for sure,” said Dirk Farrow, who co-owns several bars and restaurants in downtown Orlando.

“I really applaud the city’s efforts to make the downtown safer than it already is.”

At one point during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city allowed businesses to use parking lots, sidewalks and other right-of-ways as seating areas to attract customers and give them more room to operate with social distancing requirements implemented because of coronavirus concerns.

The eased restrictions helped Farrow stay in business, he said. But soon, he and other business owners may have to pull that extra seating and go back to the way things were before the pandemic.

“I can’t connect the dots between the patio cafes and the lack of safety downtown, and it will for sure hurt our business,” Farrow said.

The changes could discourage customers from coming at a time when he said he believes they are finally returning in full force.

“The last thing you want to do is kill the vibe of downtown, and if we kill the vibe of downtown — and part of the vibe of downtown is the outdoor cafes — once you start going downhill, you might never go back,” Farrow said.

The Orlando City Council is expected to discuss the proposed changes and could pass them at its meeting June 7.