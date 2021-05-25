MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday marks one year since George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis.
Now-former police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill on May 25, 2020. Chauvin was found guilty last month of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Floyd's death sparked global protests for racial justice, calls for police reform and a surge in support for the Black Lives Matter movement. One year later, people across Minneapolis and the United States are remebering Floyd with a series of events.
Follow along for live coverage.