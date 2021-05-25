MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday marks one year since George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis.

Derek Chauvin, the officer seen in cell phone video with his knee in Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, was found guilty for Floyd’s murder





Memorial events are planned for George Floyd Square, the intersection where Floyd was killed, as well as across the country

Now-former police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill on May 25, 2020. Chauvin was found guilty last month of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd's death sparked global protests for racial justice, calls for police reform and a surge in support for the Black Lives Matter movement. One year later, people across Minneapolis and the United States are remebering Floyd with a series of events.

