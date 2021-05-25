MASS. - As Massachusetts prepares to lift its COVID-19 restrictions, some businesses are trying to figure out their next steps.

An employment attorney Spectrum News 1 spoke with said there are many items employers should consider relative to mask mandates moving forward.

Attorney Amanda Baer said businesses can require their employees to both get vaccinated and wear masks. But she said employers also have to protect their worker's rights with respect to disabilities and religious beliefs.

"Employers need to be careful and train their managers to not ask employees why they are wearing a mask, to not ask the employees why they have not received a vaccine because that could tread into information about the employees disability or sincerely health religious belief," Baer said. "There needs to be education around what topics are off-limits."

She said both employers and employees should work together and realize the information is always changing.