CINCINNATI — Over the past two months, the quiet patios and dining room at Branch and Night Drop have begun bustling again. Tables are filling with eager customers as the kitchen picks up steam and the bar gets back to business.

To the general manager, Martha Curley, it feels like she’s seeing the restaurant open for the second time — once in 2018 and now again as the restaurant reopens to indoor dining for the first time since the pandemic began.

On March 15, 2020, Branch, like restaurants across Ohio, served its final in-person dinner service and entered a period of prolonged uncertainty.

Curley said the restaurant had to lay off most of their staff and kept the kitchen going through with takeout service. Over the next several months though, even as other restaurants opened up, Branch wanted to play it safe.

“You know our owners really took the pandemic very seriously,” Curley said. “So the last few weeks, even the last six weeks, I would say have been a change of pace for us.”

The restaurant expanded its patio and opened for outdoor dining in April.

“Previously it had about seven tables before the pandemic started,” Curley said. “Currently we have 35 tables out here.”

The indoor dining room didn’t reopen until May when Curley said her entire staff said they were fully vaccinated.

“Currently with the CDC’s guidelines changing as far as vaccinated people indoors, you know, I think we’re feeling a lot safer than we have for a long time,” she said.

Curley said things picked up quickly from there. She was lucky most of her staff was eager to return, and she wants to make sure they’re not overworked while keeping up with their customer service demands, especially considering the restaurant actually expanded during the pandemic.

“We’re looking at probably a capacity of 200 people which is much larger than we had before,” Curley said.

On top of that, Curley said Branch built a third bar to exclusively cater to the patio patrons. Now instead of four bartenders, Branch will need six as well as workers who can make sure the glassware is stocked inside, outside and downstairs.

“We need server assistants, bar-backs, people who can help the servers do their best job as well,” she said.

Like restaurants across the country, hiring has difficult. Curley said Branch began looking for help as soon as it reopened, but so was nearly every other place in Cincinnati.

She said it’s hard to say whether their delayed reopening left the restaurant at a disadvantage.

“You know I wonder sometimes if it did,” Curley said. “For those that returned, that staff feels like we really made the right decision that we really put their health and their wellbeing ahead of restaurant profits.”

Curley hopes with their support, Branch will be able to find the people it needs and catch up to meet the demands of a bigger and perhaps busier Branch.

“We’re looking forward to that June 2 date when we can go back to full capacity,” she said.