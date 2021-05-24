SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — With a lack of rain leading to dry conditions, much of our area is under the threat of potential wildfires.

A wildfire near Oviedo in 2018 destroyed 150 acres of land, including a Girl Scouts camp, in three hours



That fire was sparked by lightning and was fueled by dry, windy conditions

“We’re in a bad situation right now — it’s really dry out there,” said Cliff Frazier, a Wildfire Mitigation Specialist with the Florida Division of Forestry.

Maryann Barry, CEO of Girl Scouts of Citrus Council, says their camp near Oviedo is still rebuilding after a wildfire on four years ago destroyed 150 acres of land in just three hours.

But Barry said it’s become a lesson for the scouts on respecting what fire can do.

“They became very aware and learned how to manage the safety risks that come along with something as powerful as fire,” said Barry.

Florida Forestry officials say you can prevent the wildfire risk to your home by keeping firewood away from the home, clearing debris from gutters and clearing brush from around your property.