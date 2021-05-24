As hope for a bipartisan infrastructure deal wanes, the next step in negotiations is up to Republican lawmakers, the White House press secretary said Monday, pointing to concessions made in the administration’s counterproposal announced Friday.

The White House’s recent offer would cost an estimated $1.7 trillion, down from the original $2.3 trillion proposal but still far off from Republicans’ initial plan, estimated to cost about $568 billion.

“The ball is in the Republicans’ court,” said Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday. “Our concessions went ten times as far as theirs, so the ball is in their court. We are awaiting their counterproposal. We would welcome that. We're eager to engage and even have them down here to the White House.”

Psaki said that senior staff on Capitol Hill and at the White House remain in touch on infrastructure, though she didn’t set a new deadline for a final deal. The administration had originally pegged Memorial Day as a date to aim for significant progress.

On Monday, Psaki said the White House had significantly adjusted their initial American Jobs Plan in an effort at bipartisanship.

“I think it doesn't take anything more than simple math to know that if we came down by 550 billion and they came up by 50 billion, they have a ways more to go,” she said.

On Friday, Republican senators responded to the administration’s new offer by calling it "well above the range of what can pass Congress with bipartisan support.”

"There continue to be vast differences between the White House and Senate Republicans when it comes to the definition of infrastructure, the magnitude of proposed spending, and how to pay for it," they continued.

While President Biden has said he’s flexible on how to pay for the plan, he has also affirmed that doesn’t want to raise taxes on any American making less than $400,000 per year, which would in theory eliminate user fees or a gas tax, a Republican-supported idea.

At the same time, his proposal to raise the corporate tax rate to 28% is unpopular with Republicans and some moderate Democrats.

On Monday, the White House press secretary said the administration is still hoping to work out a deal before trying to pass a package without Republican support.

“We're not quite there,” Psaki said. “We'll continue to look for ways to move forward in a bipartisan manner.”

In the meantime, some of the concessions made by the White House in their recent offer would instead go into other legislation, including money meant for supply chains and manufacturing that would be moved to a separate bill called the Endless Frontier Act, which aims to counter competition from China.