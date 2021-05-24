VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It was a busy weekend for Volusia County Beach Safety, with lifeguards rescuing 150 people from dangerous rip currents. One person nearly drowned and was taken to the hospital.

Beach safety leaders expect those conditions to continue right through Memorial Day — which could be a problem for tourists who don’t know what to do.

Haven Humphries and her fiancé traveled all the way to Daytona from Tennessee for a dip in the ocean they rarely ever get to take.

“The sand is really nice, it's a good day for being at the beach,” she said.

While Humphries said, living in a landlocked state, she is not very familiar with the ocean living, she did notice a current on Monday morning.

“Especially when you got deeper in, it definitely pulled you back deeper into the water,” she said.

But what she didn’t notice was the red flag flying, which is meant to alert beachgoers to the danger in the water.

Volusia County Beach Sagfety said that breaks in the sand bar created by conditions last week have now turned into hazardous rip currents.

“It is kind of inviting, right? It looks real nice, real pleasant out there, the waves aren’t too big so thats when people go out," said Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief Aaron Jenkins. "But that is when rip currents are at their worst."

According to Jenkins, lifeguards had to make 80 rescues on Saturday and another 66 on Sunday. One person from Jacksonville nearly drowned and had to be taken to the hospital, where they are now in stable condition.

Humphries said she had no idea this was a risk when she went into the water.

“I am 21 and I probably still wouldn’t know what to do if that was me,” she said.

With record crowds and many visitors expected to pack the shores this holiday weekend, Beach Safety is staffing up.

“With all the new people coming to the state, and some of those people maybe kind of unexperienced, we are going to have to keep an eye on that,” Jenkins said.

While they are short handed, Jenkins said that Beach Safety's numbers are looking better, as they are offering new incentives like raffles and swag bags to draw in younger employees. They plan to have all hands on deck this weekend.

“ATVs, jet skis, vessel operations — we will have all the fun toys out for the weekend for sure,” said Jenkins.

The biggest challenge is reminding people what they need to do to make their holiday weekend a safe one.

“I can not say this enough: If you are going to come to the beach, which we want you to come to the beach, please swim in front of a lifeguard, and it is also important to know your own swimming abilities,” said Jenkins. “Stay where you can touch and swim in front of a lifeguard “

Jenkins said last year Beach Safety had 80 staffed life guard towers for memorial day weekend. As of right now, given the rip currents, they are aiming to have 100 this weekend.