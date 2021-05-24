BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Friends and family gathered Saturday night to honor Alicia Campitelli, who was shot and killed last weekend in Brevard County.

​Investigators believe her fiancé, Philip Keller, killed her in their home near Merritt Island. He was arrested Friday, and is being charged with first-degree murder.

“I knew how much she loved him, how much she trusted him. And I was just heartbroken,"Campitelli’s friend and coworker Rosy Laboy said.

Dozens of friends, family, coworkers, and community members stood around the stage of the vigil, proudly wearing red. It was a tribute for the girl they lovingly knew as Alicia “Red” Campitelli.

“Red” worked as a body piercing artist. Her friends and coworkers at the tattoo shop still look lovingly at the smiling picture that decorate her now vacant station.

“You know, in this industry, you meet so many different types of personalities. She is the sunshine of this establishment," Campitelli’s friend Shayda Sepehri said.

“It’s that type of beautiful person that you come across very few times in a lifetime. Her love and her light are going to be with us forever, because she LEFT that for the world, to share with us," Laboy said.

That brought them all to this vigil, as they symbolically kept “Red’s” light burning brightly, through candles.

“I hope that this brings a moment of togetherness, and people can see how much she was loved. How many people she touched," Laboy said.

Keller is being held at the Brevard County Jail on a no bond status.​