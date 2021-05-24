One of the first thing on many Americans’ minds after getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is travel, something the pandemic has largely prevented.

As Americans are beginning to travel again, one airline is giving vaccinated customers the chance to win flights to anywhere in the world — for free.

United Airlines announced Monday the “Your Shot to Fly” sweepstakes, which gives entrants the chance to win “a roundtrip flight for two, in any class of service, to anywhere in the world United flies” by uploading a photo of their vaccine card.

What You Need To Know United Airlines announced a sweepstakes Monday which gives entrants the chance to win free flights if entrants upload their COVID-19 vaccination records





Five randomly selected customers will win the grand prize: A year of travel for themselves and a companion



The contest is open to any U.S. resident who is 18 years or older and a member of the company’s MileagePlus rewards program



On Sunday, May 23, nearly 1.9 million passengers traveled through TSA checkpoints, a new post-pandemic high

The Chicago-based airline will give out 30 pairs of tickets throughout the month of June. In addition, five randomly selected entrants will win the grand prize — a year of travel for themselves and a companion.

"We're proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel – and we know our customers are eager to fly.”

"We're excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away,” Kirby added.

The contest is open to any U.S. resident who is 18 years or older and a member of the company’s MileagePlus rewards program. Entrants must upload their vaccination records between May 24 and June 22, 2021, to enter.

Demand for travel is increasing as COVID-19 restrictions lift nationwide and more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

On Sunday, May 23, nearly 1.9 million passengers traveled through TSA checkpoints, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration, a new post-pandemic high. That figure is still far below the number from the same day in 2019, but nearly 7 times the amount of people who traveled on the same day in 2020.