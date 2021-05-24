It’s called the "Starving Artists Podcast Show" and it's hosted by Stapleton resident Marcie Delapaz.

It’s a podcast highlighting small businesses and entrepreneurs on Staten Island.

Delapaz started the show right as COVID-19 put the city in lockdown, forcing her out of her job as an event coordinator.

“I met some amazing artists, small business owners, vendors, and entrepreneurs,” Delapaz said. “Throughout that time period, I met so many of them. They were so talented. They had so many different services. What I heard was a lot of sob stories because they weren’t able to do any events. They had to reinvent themselves, so in the process of that I had to reinvent myself as well.”

In one episode she sat down with Cynthia Valle, president of NYC Arts Cypher, a nonprofit that's located on Bay Street and offers its space to community youth and artists.

“It was hard. We closed for a while, for four months, and everything. Little by little we're coming back,” said Valle.

As the city begins to reopen, Marcie hopes her podcast can help bring people over the Verrazano to show some love to Staten Island's small businesses.

“Giving a platform like this is especially important on Staten Island. It’s hard getting people to come over that bridge nowadays. We want them to come on the island. We want them to know who we are. We don’t want to stay known as the forgotten borough,” said Delapaz.

The podcast tapes once a month. Marcie said she wants her show to not only be fun but also a learning experience.

“You get to know who these people are because you know they’re real people just like me and you. You want to hear about their struggles and maybe someone that wants to start a business and doesn't know how to,” said Delapaz.