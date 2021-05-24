KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Congressman Darren Soto is hoping to get $1 million in federal funding as part of his community budget funding request for a nonprofit in Kissimmee.

What You Need To Know U.S. Rep Darren Soto to request federal funds to aid Hope Partnership program



The nonprofit seeks to buy a struggling hotel and convert it to a housing project



Hope Partnership capital campaign seeks to raise $3.5 million total



If included in the next federal budget, funds could become available early next year

Hope Partnership’s latest idea is to transform a hotel into rapid rehousing. Reverend Mary Lee Downey, the chief executive officer of Hope Partnership, said the nonprofit hopes to buy a struggling hotel, quickly rehabilitate it and create 50-75 units each of two-bedroom units, if possible.

Soto plans to submit a request to the House Appropriations Committee for up to $1 million dollars in federal funding to help support the venture.

“It really is challenging for folks who need a place to stay for a week or two because they just got kicked out and they're not on any potential benefits or services that can make them eligible for longer-term rentals,” Soto said.

Transitional housing can make the difference to keep many people experiencing homelessness and poverty, Downey said.

“This is where people fall through the cracks, and we’re hoping to give them a second chance.” Downey said, “We are willing as an organization, of course, to take our resources and take that risk of purchasing a property and starting that rehab, but the more philanthropy and the more partners we have on this project, the lower those rents get to be….It's simply a math equation.”

The project would benefit people like Kissimmee’s Clarence Tatum, who said he can’t afford a hotel on a daily basis, much less an apartment or house. Tatum sleeps on the streets, usually bathes at the Salvation Army’s Osceola Christian Ministry and was recently able to get his ID with the help of Hope Partnership.

“If there is anyone listening to this message and can reach out and make a difference in pulling this thing together, please help,” Tatum said.

Hope Partnership is estimating this hotel project would cost about $7 million-$8 million. The nonprofit started its capital campaign this year and indicated it hopes to raise $3.5 million.

Budgets generally pass in the fall, and the funds, if approved, would become available early next year.