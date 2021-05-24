WAUWAUTOSA, Wis. — You may know Briggs and Stratton for their engines and tractors, but chances are you may have never considered working for them.

Now, they are looking to hire.

The Wauwatosa-based company is looking to fill manufacturing positions at their factory. Manufacturing experience is a plus but is not needed, as they are willing to train.

Briggs and Stratton HR Manager Teri Zielski says demand for their products has increased during the pandemic, leading to an increased need to hire.

“We have probably about 100 manufacturing positions available in our Milwaukee location," Zielski says. "Anything from entry level assembly, to set up technician, to maintenance technician, skilled trade type positions."

Pay starts at $15.41 per hour for entry level employees, with many jobs paying more than that. To learn more about the types of positions they are looking to hire, you can visit Briggs and Stratton’s career website.