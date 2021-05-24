WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will travel to Wisconsin on Tuesday to discuss President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

Walsh will visit Eau Claire and La Crosse and meet with business and union leaders, as well as state and local officials. Per the U.S. Department of Labor, the Biden-Harris administration’s American Jobs Plan would invest $100 billion to support workforce development and create millions of union jobs in Wisconsin, as well as across the country.

The secretary will visit Days Gone By Early Learning in Eau Claire in the morning, then tour Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse with U.S. Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.) and members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Additionally, he will be in Wisconsin on Wednesday, mostly in the Milwaukee area. No details on Walsh’s Wednesday agenda have been made available at this time.