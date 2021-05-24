LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles is among the top three destinations for long-term stays on Airbnb this summer, the online lodging marketplace announced Monday.

Though rural destinations are trending this summer, travelers are starting to return to cities and for longer periods of time, according to Airbnb.

The top three destinations booked June 1 through Aug. 31 for long-term stays on Airbnb are all cities. In New York, 62% of summer nights booked in the city are for long periods, and in Seattle and Los Angeles, long-term stays are at 40 and 43%, respectively, this summer.

This is true around the world, with other major cities leading their respective countries' lists of most popular destinations for long-term stays, the company says.

"We are seeing three fundamental shifts in travel as people become less tethered and more flexible," said Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb. "People can travel anytime, they are traveling to more places and they are staying longer. The lines between travel, living and working are blurring and we are upgrading our service to make it easier for people to integrate travel into their lives, and for more people to become hosts."