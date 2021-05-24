UMATILLA, Fla. — Hot weather this week means that peaches still on the trees at Graham Farms will not hold up, so it's looking for some help.

For the sixth year, the farm in Umatilla is hosting its Pick-a-Peck, Give-a-Peck peach event.

But they’re asking people who visit to bring two containers: one for your own peaches and one to donate to a local food bank.

Graham Farms partners with St. Andrews Society, and between their two orchards, they’ll be donating more than $10,000 in peaches this season.

“Everybody who comes out and participates in our Pick-a-Peck, Give-a-Peck every single year, they feel a great sense of joy and satisfaction in knowing that they are helping those that are in need,” said Mary Graham, owner and operator of Graham Farms. "And it’s fun to pick peaches.”

If you know of a food bank in need of peaches, Graham says to give her a call at 352-636-3821.

The farm will be open for the final day of Pick-a-Peck, Give-a-Peck from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. You can find more information on the Graham Farms Facebook page.