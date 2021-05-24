TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Floridians receiving the weekly $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit will no longer be able to collect that payment as of June 26, the state announced in a news release Monday.

Several other federal jobless benefits programs — including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation — will expire on Sept. 6.

"Transitioning away from this (FPUC) benefit will help meet the demands of small and large businesses who are ready to hire and expand their workforce," said Dane Eagle, Secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, in the release.

Beginning June 26, 2021, @FLDEO will no longer participate in providing the $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits in addition to Reemployment Assistance weekly benefits. Read more: https://t.co/JhCeIp8NIc pic.twitter.com/rY7p3Wg2vQ — Florida DEO (@FLDEO) May 24, 2021

