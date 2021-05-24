MELBOURNE, Fla. — A supersonic jet maker won’t be relocating to Melbourne after all.

Nevada-based Aerion Corporation is shutting down operations, citing a lack of capital to build their planes.

More than 600 jobs were on the way as part of a $375 million jet factory.

In April Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Aerion Supersonic was relocating its global headquarters to a more than 100 acre spot at the airport.

There they would build supersonic aircraft.

But now, citing the current financial environment, the company is pulling the plug on it’s $375 million factory, and the 675 high-wage tech jobs coming with it.

In a statement, the company blamed challenges to get their planes into production.

The decision is a hit to local businesses already struggling to stay afloat due to the worker shortage.

Location is key for Eddie’s Diner, right off NASA Boulevard near the Orlando Melbourne International Airport and the surrounding tech companies.

“A lot of the engineers come in, it’s like part of the family,” said owner Jenny Marabella.

“Family” gatherings have been few and far between at the restaurant lately.

Eddie’s had to close for the past week because no one was coming to work.

“All my cooks left me, all my kitchen staff,” Marabella said.

But now there’s another blow for the diner and area businesses.

Marabella said she’s just hanging on even more now, hoping a bright spot is on the horizon.

“I hope they bring in something in it’s place,” she said.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to the governor’s office for more information about the company returning any state money used to bring them to Florida.

DeSantis' office has not responded.