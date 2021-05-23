ORLANDO, Fla. — As mask rules relax and more and more people get their second shot of vaccine, many Americans are itching to get back to normal. But even as new cases of coronavirus drop, so too are the number of people getting vaccinated as of late.

The FEMA-supported vaccine site at Valencia College's West Campus has been steadily offering shots since March 3. Now, after nearly three months in operation, Tuesday will be their final day.

It’s the latest mass vaccination spot to close. On Friday, the Orange County Convention Center shut down its busy operation after nearly six months of steadily offering shots.

So far, the state reports that more than 7.9-million Floridians have been now fully vaccinated. In Orange County, 44 percent of the total population has now been vaccinated.

Data from the CDC shows the pace of vaccinations is declining nationally, down nearly 50 percent since April. Medical leaders worry low vaccination rates could lead to a rise in new coronavirus cases over the summer, especially in southern states.

"Last summer right around June, July, we saw a big surge of cases in the South. Why in the South? Because it gets pretty hot. It's hard to spend time outside. People cluster indoors. And if we have large numbers of unvaccinated people in those states, we may very well see a surge in those states," said Dr. Ashish Jha. Dean, Brown University School of Public Health.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that the more people that roll up their sleeves and get their shot, the number of cases and community risk will decrease, too.

Nationally, less than 30,000 cases of coronavirus daily are now being reported.

For those still looking to get a vaccine quickly in central Florida, the FEMA-supported site at Valencia College's west campus offers both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The site will close its operations Tuesday.