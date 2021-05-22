BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Small businesses are still struggling as the pandemic wears on.

Many don't have enough employees.

What You Need To Know Small businesses still struggling from the pandemic



A Cape Canaveral woman is volunteering her time to help businesses dealing with staff shortages



Emily Pattillo is a revenue manager for a vacation rental agency Pattillo and her daughter are volunteering at a local nursery

One Cape Canaveral woman is giving her time to help while setting an example for her daughter.

Emily Pattillo is a revenue manager for a vacation rental agency.

As tourists are returning, her work is getting busier.

So are small beachside businesses who are trying to keep up with customer demand.

"All my friends are posting on Facebook they're working seven days a week," Pattillo said. "They don't know how to forecast, they don't know how much demand there's going to be."

Plus she says her small business owner colleagues are struggling to get employees back to pre-pandemic levels.

"If you get people, can you keep them? If you get people, are they going back to the original position they were in? That's what we are having problems with our company," she said.

With all the uncertainty came an idea. Why not volunteer to help them? No paycheck required.

"We can't be regular employees, but we can roll silverware, we can plant things outside," Pattillo said.

Pattillo and her daughter have volunteered at a local nursery.

They pulled weeds and cleaned up the property. They've helped out other small businesses and will keep going.

Patillo wants her daughter to learn from the experience that there's nothing like the heart of a volunteer.

"That's the small benefit — we get something out of it too," Pattillo said. "It's a mutual benefit, hopefully."