POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot his 2-year-old sister with a gun that was stored in a couch, Polk County deputies said Saturday.

​The shooting happened at a house in unincorporated Lakeland just before midnight Friday, according to deputies.

Three men had gathered at the house to watch a basketball game. As they were watching the game, they heard a pop and found the girl with a gunshot wound, according the Sheriff’s Office.

The men grabbed the children, got into a vehicle and headed toward a hospital. On the way, they crashed into another vehicle, deputies said.

A good Samaritan who stopped to help after the crash took the girl and one of the men to a hospital.

Kevonte’ Wilson, one of the men who was at the home, told deputies he put the gun in between the cushions of the couch to keep it hidden from the children. Wilson, 23, was arrested on multiple charges, including failure to safely store a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of marijuana. Judd said he will likely face additional charges.

The homeowner, Chad Berrien, was arrested and faces charges on four outstanding warrants unrelated to the shooting as well as possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a house for drug use, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The girl, who is in critical condition, was shot in the chest area, according to Judd. She underwent one life-saving surgery, according to Judd, and was being transferred to an intensive care hospital in the Central Florida area.

The boy was taken by the Department of Children and Families and placed in his grandmother’s care.

“It can’t be stressed enough, if you have firearms in your home, keep them away from children,” Judd said in a statement. “A beautiful little girl is fighting for her life right now because another child who didn’t know any better was able to get his hands on a loaded gun.”

Judd said the men have been cooperating with the investigation.