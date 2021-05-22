ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is closing in on a turning point in the fight against COVID-19.

Health officials expect soon to enter the third and final phase of Mayor Jerry Demings' plan to lift all mandates put into place to protect people from the virus.

What You Need To Know Orange County officials expect to enter Phase 3 of COVID plan soon



Rolling 14-day positivity rate must dip to 5% and stay there consistently



The recent rolling positivity rate has remained about 5.2%



Another way to get to Phase 3 would be for 70% of population to get vaccinated

The Orange County Health Department confirmed Friday that the 14-day rolling positivity rate remains at 5.2% and the daily lab results are trending lower this week. The goal is to get to 5%.

"So more likely either next week or the week after we will probably reach the milestone of two consecutive weeks at less than 5%, if nothing changes in the dynamics," Orange County Department of Health Director Dr. Raul Pino said Wednesday.

About a month ago, Demings outlined two ways to enter the final phase of reopening and lift all mask mandates and social-distancing measures: get 70% of population vaccinated, or achieve a 14-day rolling positivity rate consistently at 5% or below.