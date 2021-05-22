ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public school students and their families are spending the weekend trying to curb COVID-19, with three area middle schools serving as vaccination sites on Saturday.

​It’s a busy day of errands for Cynthia Strumpf and her 13-year-old daughter. They’re kicking it off with their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We were doing other things today, so it was kind of on the way,” Strumpf said.

Three Orange County Public Schools, in partnership with Florida Department of Health in Orange County, offered Pfizer vaccinations. With the recent vaccination age drop, Roberte Clemente, Bridgewater and Wolf Lake are the first three middle schools the district has used for vaccine sites.

For Strumpf, it was the right place at the right time. She was concerned about finding a place to get the vaccine because some of her loved ones had a difficult time with it. So, she quickly singed up when she heard the district was offering it at her daughter’s middle school.

“It was really good that they were able to do the vaccine in here, so we don’t have to keep driving around and waiting for appointments,” Strumpf said.

A few weeks ago, the school district was vaccinating at Evans High School and a couple others, where they were able to inoculate 1,536 people. Leaders attribute the big turnout to families, like Strumpf and her daughter, being comfortable at the school locations.

“Getting the opportunity to get the vaccine in a school where parents are familiar, students are familiar helps us serve that community,” said Scott Howat, chief communications officer for Orange County Public Schools.

The district plans to continue their vaccination effort, at schools, through the summer. The hope is to make the vaccine available and convenient for all of the district’s families.

“We think it will give our parents, our students more opportunities to get vaccinated,” Howat said.

District leaders said these vaccination sites aren’t just for students and their families. They said it’s an opportunity for anyone in the community to come out and get vaccinated.

People who were vaccinated Saturday will be back in three weeks for their second shot.