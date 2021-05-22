ORLANDO, Fla. – A farm in Parramore is supplying healthy food at an affordable cost to its residents.

The South Street Farm is a vision by Ray Warthen, who is the founder of Zion Farms.

“We moved over 25 tons of rock to build the space you see now,” Warthen said.

He wanted to create something special for the people in the Parramore community.

“We realized there are food deserts in the city as well, and much needed here. There are no restaurants, no grocery stores in the area,” he said.

The farm is filled with a wide variety of produce including tomatoes, kale, and collard greens.

The farm has many volunteers including Parramore resident Juanita Miles.

“Good nourishing food that's going to get them in the healthy mind, body, and spirit,” Miles said.

People can receive 10 pound bags of produce at an affordable price.



They can give out up to 500 pounds per month.

Brenda Townsend got her bag Saturday.

“People can come walk across the street and get fresh produce it’s awesome, I think its $5 for this huge bag, just the fact everyone is coming together,” Townsend said.

Warthen said he loves to see people happy and get healthy food at the same time.

“I thank the Parramore community for accepting us,” he said.​