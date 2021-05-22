CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Justine Wiggins is using her shop to empower women and help advance social justice.

What You Need To Know A child abuse survivor is using her shop to empower women and help advance social justice



Justine Wiggins’ business has doubled since last year



The increase in popularity allowed to support a nonprofit organization called Movement for Black Lives

Her business called Worthy + Bad*** involves designing and engraving accessories, jewelry and merchandise for the home and garden.

“I like the idea of making a sheet of something and creating a design that came from my head,” Wiggins said.

The Army Reservist engraves the name of her business, which includes an expletive, to empower women.

“I get a ton of messages on Instagram saying ‘I’m glad, I have this tiny reminder,’” Wiggins said.

This reminder is important to Wiggins because she knows what it means to fight for a better life.

“I believe in turning your monster into your ministry. I think a lot of what happened as a child made me feel worthless and unlovable,” Wiggins said.

She was adopted twice. Her aunt and uncle adopted her the last time at age eight to remove her from an abusive situation.

“I think it made me stronger,” Wiggins said.

Last year she moved her shop online and saw her profits double.

“Canada is pretty popular and several countries in South America but mostly around the U.S.,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins credits her success to a nationwide push to support Black-owned businesses. Both Axios Charlotte and People magazine are some of the publications that featured her store.

The growing popularity allowed her to support causes she’s committed to.

“I’m a huge believer of making your platform about social justice,” Wiggins said.

Last year, she made 700 buttons with the words "I can’t breathe" after the murder of George Floyd.

She used a portion of the button sales to donate $400 to a nonprofit organization called Movement for Black Lives.

“I felt it was very unjust and really needed to be spoken up for,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins said her business is doing so well, she sold her house in Charlotte to move to a larger space. She plans to eventually open a storefront in Belmont.

