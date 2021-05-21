As former President Donald Trump mulls over a bid for the 2024 election, he's planning several rallies over the summer in key battleground states.

"We'll be doing one in Florida, we're going to do one in Ohio, we're going to do one in North Carolina," Trump told right-wing outlet One America News on Thursday, adding that he'd be announcing the dates "soon."

"We'll be announcing them very soon over the next week or two," he said.

The last time the former president gathered with supporters was Jan. 6 at a "Stop the Steal" event, which took place immediately before the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Since President Joe Biden's inauguration, Trump has stayed mostly out of the public eye, making limited appearances, including speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando in February, meeting privately with Republican donors at an RNC retreat in April and popping up at weddings and fundraisers held at his Mar-A-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The 45th president has also hosted a number of guests at Mar-A-Lago in recent weeks, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, as he mulls his oft-teased 2024 presidential run.

Trump is scheduled to headline the North Carolina Republican Party’s annual convention on June 5.

Trump won all three states he plans to visit in both 2016 and 2020, but fell short to President Joe Biden in the 2020 race, becoming the first president in nearly three decades to fail to win re-election.