DALLAS — It’s not every day you see a pre-teen running their own cookie business. But that’s what one 10-year-old out of Dallas is doing, all thanks to the help of his mom who nurtured his love of baking from a young age.

Dallas Wise is the owner of Dallas-Sized Cookies, and he’s been baking for half his life. Although he says he’s been baking since birth, his mom, South Dallas resident Shanay Wise, says it’s more like since he was five. His older siblings would always make cookies around the holidays, and that’s when Dallas would jump in.

"I consistently got kicked out of the kitchen, like ‘Get out of here, get out of here.’ They couldn't get rid of me. You know, so when [Dallas] started coming, I was kind of doing the same thing. But I was like, ‘I’m gonna go ahead and show him, so he’ll know,’” Shanay Wise said.

“That's when I started making sugar cookies, but then I found out that there were also different types of cookies, so I started doing chocolate chip,” Dallas Wise said. “

“When I introduced them to chocolate chip cookies, he was sold. He was sold after that,” Shanay Wise said.

When you ask Dallas why he wanted to get into the cookie biz, he says he just wanted to be a kid entrepreneur, and it’s good money for his future.

“It's good for somebody young to have a business at a young age,” Dallas Wise said. "I had no idea college costs more than a car. I was surprised, I was actually surprised. I didn't even know you had to pay.”

Shanay Wise believes Dallas has a servant’s heart, which is something she says many kids are lacking these days. Even if he doesn’t choose to become a pastry chef, seeing how driven he is now running Dallas Sized Cookies gives her hope for his future.

"Everybody in my family cooked, everybody, but no one sold a thing. And I think it's cool for him to have the desire to cook, and then to have a desire to sell it. Which means you're gonna bypass that whole lifestyle of having to work for someone else,” Shanay Wise said. “He's very driven when it comes to the things that are important to him. He has a skill that will carry him in life — whether it be a side job, whether he’ll just be cooking for his family, whatever it is, it's fine — but he'll always have the skill, if he wants to, to be an independent person working for himself.”

Shanay Wise runs “Catering Done Wisely,” and also sells pickled veggies and cakes. She taught Dallas everything he knows about baking and running his business. Dallas says he was inspired by her and advises anyone looking for a passion project or hobby to take notes from someone around them.

"I have a cookie business, and really how I was inspired was someone in my family. So you may be inspired, if you want to look around and see, get more information about your family, and see what they do. You might be interested in doing that,” Dals Wise said.

One of Dallas’ largest cookie orders came during the holidays of 2020, when he made 20 dozen cookies for the nonprofit Nature Inspire Empower Inc. Dallas used the industrial-sized mixer at the Cornerstone Baptist Church Ministries commercial kitchen, despite the mixer being about the same height as him even when he’s standing on a milk crate.

"To have a natural skill of service is phenomenal. People don't take pride in serving anymore, but we do. We take pride in serving,” Shanay Wise said. "We serve people that were in lots of difficult situations where we found ourselves a lot of different times. We serve people. And the hospitality industry is just that, you get the chance to serve people.”

Shanay Wise says those difficult situations involved losing her house, moving to an apartment, then losing that apartment.

“From that point on, it was just a struggle for a long time. We were in a under a shelter's care for about a year and a half. And even during all that time, Dallas was still doing his cookies. It's so funny, last year, things kept coming up on my Facebook, and it'd be like three years and I'm like, 'he was still doing cookies when we were in like some of the worst times.’ Finally, in January of 2018, we were no longer without residency. We had a home in like the best location ever. And it was such an amazing feeling considering five years prior to that, we didn't have anywhere to stay at all,” says Shanay Wise.

Shanay has plans to create a functional website for Dallas Sized Cookies in June, and make sure he’s on his way to being a full-fledged entrepreneur before he even becomes a teenager.

"He likes doing his cookies, and he's proud of his cookies too,” Shanay Wise said.

"The cookies are big and they are delicious and juicy and chocolatey,” Dallas Wise said.

If you’d like to order cookies from Dallas-Sized Cookies, contact his mom Shanay Wise at (817)690-0389 or email shanayiswise@gmail.com.