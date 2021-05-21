ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mother who was told by Louisiana State Police that her son had died in a car crash two years ago is now speaking out and demanding justice after newly-obtained body camera video shows the unarmed man being punched, kicked and stunned by troopers.

"He was taken too soon, and the fact is, there's a hole there... that laughter... it's much missed," Mona Hardin tells Spectrum News.



Mona Hardin said Friday in Orlando that her son was killed by Louisiana State Police two years ago. "They meant to kill my son Ronnie," she said. (Spectrum News/Eugene Buenaventura)

Troopers said Ronald Greene led them on a high-speed chase, slammed into a tree and died on the way to a hospital two years ago. But they refused to release body camera footage. Instead, the Associated Press acquired and released it just this week.

That video — which is disturbing — shows Greene, who was unarmed, being kicked, punched, dragged and shocked with a stun gun while pleading with troopers that he was scared.

Hardin remember the moment she received a call about the crash on May 10, 2019. She said her family had been planning a long-distance 50th birthday celebration for Greene, her oldest son, who lived in Monroe, La.



(Spectrum News/Eugene Buenaventura)

The family called him Ronnie.

"My other daughter called me and said, 'Mom, Ronnie has been in an accident,' and she started crying, and she said he didn't make it, and my legs just went from out from under me," Hardin said.

Hardin said Louisiana State Police troopers were tight-lipped for months about what happened, only later saying that Green struggled with troopers and died on the way to a hospital and that the death was under investigation.

But the family said the body-camera footage of the encounter between troopers and Greene — now the subject of a federal civil rights investigation — obtained and released by the AP just this week shows that the troopers' report left a lot out.

In one clip, troopers are heard yell to Greene, “Get out of the car!”

Greene replies, “OK, OK.”

In another clip, troopers yell, “Get on the ground!”

Greene responds, “I’m scared!”

Troopers respond again, “Get on the ground! Taser, taser, taser.”

In another portion of footage, troopers are seen dragging Greene by ankle shackles they've placed on him.

Hardin said she has only been able to watch a small portion of the video.

"I saw my son murdered at the hands of troopers," she said. "There's no other way you can look at this video and not see. They meant to kill my son Ronnie."

Hardin is stunned that more hasn't happened to the troopers involved.

"They left him for over nine minutes, and he's breathing and asking for help. He wasn't going to get out that night alive," she said. "They were going to make sure they killed him."



Denelle and Mona Hardin, Ronald Greene's sister and mom, said Friday in Orlando they want justice for Greene, who died shortly after a traffic stop turned violent near Monroe, La., two years ago. (Spectrum News/Tammie Fields)

The family said that last year, Louisiana's governor allowed them to view the same body camera video and said it would be released to the public after the federal investigation.

Greene's family has since filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit alleging that those troopers brutalized Greene, left him beaten, bloodied and in cardiac arrest before covering up his death.

