ORLANDO, Fla. — Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas agreed to a ceasefire. The agreement comes after 11 deadly days of conflict left hundreds dead, including children, most of them Palestinians. And with the ceasefire comes reactions from local leaders.

Florida Palestine Network community organizer Rasha Mubarak explained, “My family is terrified. I haven’t slept because of fear of waking up that one of the Palestinians murdered is going to be a family member of mine."

Mubarak says her efforts as a community activist in Central Florida do not stop with the ceasefire. She will be helping to organize a rally outside Orlando City Hall on Saturday and delivering petitions to Central Florida lawmakers demanding they take a stand.

"I think that the global community and people of conscience are drawing a line in the sand. They say, ‘You’re either for people, justice, and freedom and liberation for all, or you are not.’ Israel’s aggression has been exposed and the $3.8 billion tax-paying of U.S. citizens has also been exposed," she said.

Southwest Orlando Jewish Congregation Rabbi Orrin Krublit says framing Israel as the oppressor is the opposite of what is actually happening.

"Israel is being oppressed by Hamas who is a terrorist organization who is again recognized as a terrorist organization the world over and unfortunately so are the people in Gaza they are also being oppressed by Hamas. Hamas is really the villain here," he said.

Krublit says Israel is the place in the Middle East promoting American values of freedom and democracy.

“I am pro-Israel and pro-Palestine. I really believe in human rights," he explained.

While the truce signals a ceasefire now in effect, it does not end the dispute in the Middle East.

"Anytime that there is a military conflict in the world and people die we, need to be paying attention," said Krublit.

“This is a freedom struggle. This is a liberation struggle, and it absolutely touches every single person in this country," said Mubarak.