DE PERE, Wis. — Kim Milhans may not be on the medical front lines of the pandemic, but she’s is supporting those workers with the machines she runs.

Milhans works at FyterTech Nonwovens in De Pere, where — among other things — the company produces the thin filtration layer found in face masks.

“Because I don’t work in a hospital and I’m not on the frontlines at least this is some way I can contribute,” she said. “It’s nice to have a job like that.”

FyterTech Nonwovens is expanding. It’s adding new machines and searching for about three dozen additional people in jobs ranging from experienced machine operators to entry level positions and warehouse positions like forklift drivers.

Christy Welch, head of operations, describes the culture as one that’s nimble.

“We’re very much a small-business-get-er-done kind of environment,” she said. “Folks who have a can-do attitude and are willing to try different things. It’s all about servicing the customer.”

FyterTech Nonwovens focuses spills control, absorption and filtration products.

It’s looking for both people with manufacturing experience and those seeking entry-level positions.

“We’ll train you on the job,” Welch said. ”If you’ve got mechanical aptitude, if you’re willing to work hard and prove yourself to be dependable, then we’ll move you up.”

Mark Fuentes is one of those employees who have moved up. He started in a temporary production position about five years ago. Over time, the company invested in his skills and he’s now a maintenance technician.

Fuentes said it’s exciting working for a growing business.

“On a day-to-day basis, I’m building stuff,” he said. “Whether it’s a welding table for the shop or it’s a platform for the current machines that are out there, or it’s helping put in brand new equipment.”

Chief Executive Officer Andy Hetzel said he expects demand for the businesses core products — and lines of wet and dry wipes — will remain strong for the foreseeable future. They will also continue to play an important role in the pandemic and the “normal” that follows.

“You’re involved in making a product that makes a difference in the world,” he said. “It matters. It really does matter.”

Milhans said there’s a sense she’s doing something that’s making a difference — and learning along the way.

“We’re all learning together, so we just just get to keep learning together,” she said. “As soon as something new comes in we all get to learn it and it’s not just a big struggle to know everything all at once.”

You can find more about careers at Fytertech Nonwovens here.