GREECE, N.Y. — The town of Greece is getting sweeter thanks to a new donut shop in North Greece Plaza. The town’s favorite family deli, Dell’s Market has expanded and opened Dell’s Sweets and Treats on N. Greece Rd. near Latta Rd.

Bill Dell has created a super sweet place and he calls “Dell-icious.” It's colorful, smells super sugary and screams yummy fun for all ages.

"For our fried cakes, the original, chocolate and glazed, they are all mixed from scratch and put through the hopper,” said Bill Dell. “We took a lot of what made a special at Dell's Market and Deli and we brought those same traits here. Who doesn’t love coming to a donut shop, ice cream parlor and a pastry place? It’s fun.”

How sweet it is! Dell’s Market & Deli in Greece opened a sweets shop in North Greece Plaza near Latta Rd. 🍩 Dell’s Sweets & Treats has donuts, cookies, ice cream, cake and coffee. There’s a Creation Station— 12 drizzles and 30 toppings! 😳 @SPECNews1ROC #donuts #FamilyBusiness pic.twitter.com/nh401iDkuy — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 21, 2021

At the "Creation Station" you pick a fried cake flavor, one of 12 drizzles and your choice of 30 different toppings. There's a wall of donuts for sale too, a case of Italian-style cookies and fresh-brewed Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters coffee. Dell’s teamed up with Hershey's Ice Cream so the sweet options are endless. Smiles and family is what it’s all about for Bill Dell.

"So this wall is for all my grandchildren and my brother,” he said. “It is still a family business. My sister Margie is here. We brought her over from the deli. We have a great staff here. Being retired and owning two businesses … if you love what you do you’ll never work a day in your life.”

Owner Bill Dell worked for Wegmans for 30 years. He’s all about family, hard work and making people smile. Who doesn’t love donuts?! Dell’s Sweets & Treats is open Tues-Sun 7am-9pm. 610 N. Greece Rd. @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/r27yFkQ5Cc — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 21, 2021

Bill credits his wife Patty for opening the bakery. She hung a sign at the counter that reads “you are just what you eat so eat something sweet.” Check out Dell's Sweets and Treats’ Facebook page for the "donut of the day.”

You can enjoy sweet treats for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert because Dell’s Sweets and Treats is open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at North Greece Plaza.