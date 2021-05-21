LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Shanea Matlock and her kids can’t wait for summer — and they’re glad things will be closer to normal.

“Last year when they went to summer school, it wasn’t your traditional school year,” said Shanea Matlock, whose son attends Lake County Summer Learning. “They didn’t get to interact with their friends as much.”

Matlock ended up cutting her son Kyle’s summer-learning experience short in 2020.

“He got pulled out a little early because they required a mask the entire time, and he was struggling with it,” Matlock said.

This year, Kyle will be back at summer school, along with about 1,400 children in Lake County. Enrollment numbers skyrocketed from only 250 youths last summer.

“Their capacity was limited this year due to COVID, so we don’t want that to be a reason that any student has to repeat a grade level,” said Kati Pearson, the executive director of Academic Services and Interventions for Lake County Schools. “So we wanted to provide additional offerings in terms of support to close gaps.”

The county expanded summer programming to students in all levels, from voluntary prekindergarten through 12th grade, and the number of locations is increasing from three sites to 11.

“Our teachers know that students are our main priority,” Pearson said. “They want our students to go to the next grade level fully prepared. So we’ve had teachers already say, ‘Sign me up. I can’t wait. I want to be here.’ ”

Before signing up, Matlock was quick to ask what protocols are going to look like this summer.

“My first question was about the mask and what their rules were going to be as far as having to stay at their desks,” Matlock said.

“We know some people are fully vaccinated and so they’re fine saying they don’t want the barrier of the mask,” Pearson said. “But we also know that some students and some parents really want to make sure that they keep the mask on, so it is optional.”

Kyle is very excited for his return, Matlock said.

“He is looking forward to that because his birthday’s in July so he doesn’t get to have the day at school when you get to bring cupcakes and juice boxes for your friends,” Matlock said. “So he does it at summer camp.”

Lake County Schools will also be offering free transportation and free extended learning for after-school hours during the summer program.