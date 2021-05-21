The Orlando Fringe Festival is one of Central Florida's most highly anticipated festivals — and it's back, after last year's pandemic mess shut it down. This year, a San Francisco artist is here to discuss a difficult mood disorder like never before.

1. Bennet Caffee is a solo performer. His show is called "My First Miracle."

2. It's described as an inside look at bipolar mood disorder that's fast-paced, alternately funny and heartbreaking.

3. “I didn't even know I was bipolar until 15 years after my first manic episode," Caffee says in his show.

4. He took a vocational preference test to get on track and to see what kind of stuff he enjoys. “After a really big dose of LSD and 3 months in a psychiatric hospital, I figured out what the problem was: New Messiah was not listed as a career option.”

5. Orlando Fringe runs through May 31, 2021 at various Loch Haven Park venues. There are about 70 inside artists and 50 outside at this year's 30th edition of Fringe. The artists make 100% of their ticket proceeds.