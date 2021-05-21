OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, Florida Technical College and AdventHealth hosted a vaccination event to make the coronavirus vaccine more equitable for underserved communities.

The event was held at the trade school’s Kissimmee campus since the majority of the population in Osceola County is Hispanic.

The Pfizer vaccine was distributed at the event so children 12 or older could get it.

Tommy Otero took his two sons, 13-year-old Angel and 15-year-old Bryan, to get their first shot.

“I lost a family member last year due to COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic and everything was really hard and actually, they had the virus months ago,” Otero said. “Thank God, nothing happened.”

Like the Otero brothers, Kiara Gonzales got the vaccine alongside her brother and mother in hopes to return back to normalcy.

“My dad got it and then he was like you guys should get it because there’s more of us in the family that got it and less of a chance of it contaminating the family,” she said.

Both families will return in three weeks for their second dose.

As of Friday, the Florida Department of Health data showed Hispanics make up about 17% of residents who received at least their first shot, but it could be more as those whose ethnicity is unknown make up about 32 of vaccinated people.