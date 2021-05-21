PALM BAY, Fla. — A Brevard-based diner, already dealing with staffing issues, sustained thousands of dollars in damage when it was struck by a car early Friday morning.

The wreck came just days after owner Isela DeArmas had to close Izzy's Diner for a day because no employees showed up for work.

“I got a black cloud, I don’t know what’s going on,” DeArmas said.

“Someone decided to give me an issue at two in the morning.”

A patron leaving the gentleman’s club next to the diner put his Jeep in drive instead of reverse, and the vehicle slammed into the side of Izzy's Diner.

“It is karma? I don’t know." DeArmas said.

She won't forget soon, though.

The bad turn of events started May 10 when she was forced to close the doors of the business for the first time in her 16 years of serving up home-cooked meals. She couldn’t get enough workers to operate for the day.

“I’m not going anywhere," DeArmas told Spectrum News that day. "It would be kicking and screaming.”

Despite the damage, Izzy's did reopen, and as of Friday, it was fully staffed, too.

Volunteers patched up the diner until permanent repairs can be made. Damages should be fixed in the next couple of days, DeArmas said.

DeArmas said she hopes bad things don’t come in threes.

“This better be it; this better count as two,” she said, chuckling.

As for the driver whose car rammed the building, he was charged with DUI.