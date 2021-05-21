PENSACOLA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis agreed to temporarily suspend sales taxes on back-to-school supplies, emergency preparedness purchases and recreational activities meant to encourage people back into the outdoors, music venues, museums and other post-pandemic endeavors.

But the so-called “tax holidays” DeSantis signed into law Friday are being offset by the taxes the state will now collect on online purchases. The state is expected to collect about $1 billion annually from online sales tax collection. Some of the early proceeds would be transferred to the state’s unemployment trust fund and would reduce unemployment taxes for businesses.

Authorizing tax holidays has become an annual legislative rite that gives tax relief to consumers. The tax holidays will save Floridians about $168 million.

The first of these holidays arrives next week during a 10-day period — May 26 through June 6 — in which Floridians can prepare for the upcoming hurricane season without paying sales taxes on certain purchases.

From July 31-August 9, Floridians won't have to pay sales taxes for school supplies, some clothing and the first $1,000 for a computer.

New to the “tax holiday” lineup is a “Freedom Week” on recreational purchases, as well as for purchasing tickets for concerts, athletic events and museums. To qualify for the tax holiday, events must be held from July 1 to December 31, 2021 but purchased July 1-7.

The Republican governor used the bill--signing event at a Home Depot in Pensacola to criticize other states he said put “repressive polices” in place during the COVID-19 outbreak that “locked down their people.”