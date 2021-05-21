BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, the Brevard County School Board is holding a special meeting to discuss their face mask policy moving forward.

This comes as the CDC and leading health experts are saying unvaccinated students should still wear a mask.

The meeting starts at 11 a.m. at the Educational Services Facility.

This comes after a letter from Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to superintendents last month telling them to make masks voluntary next school year.

Lake, Flagler and Marion County school districts have already decided to make masks optional starting with summer programs.

Other districts are still deciding, including Seminole County which told Spectrum News 13 that its board will make a decision over the summer on what to do for the fall.

​Spectrum News 13 has covered school board meetings like in Volusia County, where some parents were removed who came to protest mask mandates, while not wearing masks themselves.

Friday in Brevard County, the board will likely consider that students ages 12 and up are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

Also, the CDC recently issued new guidance saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks inside or outside, except where federally mandated.