President Biden met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House Friday, where the two leaders pledged to work together on shared goals, including climate change, vaccine distribution, and regional security concerns - most notably, of course, the denuclearization of North Korea.

What You Need To Know President Biden met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House Friday, just Biden's second in-person meeting with a foreign leader since taking office



Moon welcomed "America's return" to the world stage, a reference to aspects of foreign policy under Biden's predecessor



The two leaders pledged to work together on shared goals, including climate change, vaccine distribution, and regional security concerns



Moon's day at the White House began with a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris, followed by a powerful Medal of Honor ceremony for retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr., “for conspicuous gallantry during the Korean War"

Moon is just the second foreign leader to meet President Biden in person due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. After their bilateral meeting – which Biden, jokingly, noted went well over time – Moon welcomed "America's return" to the world stage, a reference to aspects of foreign policy under Biden's predecessor.

"The United States and the Republic of Korea are allies with a long history of shared sacrifice," Biden told reporters "I look forward to continuing our discussion today here and growing [our] relationship further as we take on new challenges, and take them on together."

In the weeks leading up to the White House visit, the South Korean president, who leaves office next May, has been especially vocal about his desire to curb Pyongyang's nuclear program – which he has called a "matter of survival" for his country – and has stressed his desire to put North Korea "back on the path to dialogue" to abandon its nuclear program.

Still, the White House has not made clear its plans for dealing with North Korea. Asked twice on Thursday whether Biden would be open to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, White House press secretary Jen Psaki demurred: "I don't expect that to be top on [Biden's] agenda."

Moon made clear before the meeting that he would nudge Biden to renew diplomatic efforts with the North.

“I will not be pressed by time or become impatient during the remainder of my term,” Moon told reporters this month. “However, if there is an opportunity to restart the clock of peace and advance the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, I will do everything I can.”

A senior administration official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and briefed reporters on Moon’s visit on the condition of anonymity, sidestepped questions about whether the administration was willing to offer North Korea sanctions relief to begin dismantling its nuclear and ballistic weapons programs.

The two leaders discussed plans to coordinate vaccine distribution and address regional security concerns sparked by China.

Biden also wanted Moon to take a strong stance on China’s activity toward Taiwan and other provocative moves Beijing has made in the region. Biden has sought to rally Pacific allies to coordinate on China, which Biden sees as the United States’ fiercest economic competitor.

But South Korea could be more reluctant to speak out about China, an important trading partner that it also sees as key in dealing with the Kim regime.

They also discussed climate change - a high-priority issue for for the Biden administration - and called on South Korea to set more ambitious goals for curbing planet-warming emissions. Last month, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry traveled to Seoul to urge them to slash planet-warming emissions by 24.4 percent.

Biden spoke fondly of their meeting between the two leaders – telling reporters later that their formal talks ran so long, that White House staff kept interrupting to warn that they were over time.

"My staff kept coming out and saying 'you're over time. You're over time,'" Biden said. "And that was totally fine. I enjoyed our meetings so much that it caused us to move everything back."

Moon's day at the White House began with a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris, followed by a powerful Medal of Honor ceremony for retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr., “for conspicuous gallantry during the Korean War."

The president said that it was an "honor" that South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in, who is visiting the White House, could attend the ceremony, the first time a foreign leader has ever attended such an event.

Moon said he found it "truly meaningful" to join the Medal of Honor ceremony, and called it a "great honor and pleasure" to be the first foreign leader to do so.

"Col. Puckett is a true hero of the Korean War," President Moon, thanking the 94-year-old and veterans of the war for their sacrifice.

"Without the sacrifice of veterans, including Col. Puckett," Moon said, "Freedom and democracy we enjoy today couldn't have blossomed in Korea."

After bestowing the medal upon Col. Puckett, Biden invited his entire family up for a photo. President Biden and President Moon both crouched down beside Col. Puckett, who was seated for the photo, to applause from the room.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.