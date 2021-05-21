White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a press briefing on Friday that President Joe Biden presented a $1.7 trillion counter-offer to Republicans, down from the $2.3 trillion plan Biden originally proposed.

What You Need To Know White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden presented a $1.7 trillion counter-offer to Republicans at a meeting Friday



Psaki noted that the offer reduces money for roads, bridges and other major infrastructure projects to get closer to the number presented by Republicans, as well as reducing funding for broadband infrastructure to match the GOP figure



The $1.7 trillion figure is down from the $2.3 trillion Biden originally proposed



The counter also shifts some spending proposals, such as for supply chains and for research and development, to other bills

Psaki called the counter offer, which was presented at a meeting with Republicans and Biden administration officials, “the art of seeking common ground.”

"This proposal exhibits a willingness to come down in size, giving on some areas that are important to the President,” she added.

Psaki noted that the offer reduces money for roads, bridges and other major infrastructure projects to get closer to the number presented by Republicans, as well as reducing funding for broadband infrastructure to match the GOP figure. The counter also shifts some spending proposals, such as for supply chains and for research and development, to other bills.

Specifics of Biden’s counter-proposal were not immediately available.

It is unclear whether enough Republicans will support the new measure in order for it to pass through the House and Senate.

Republican Congressional leadership, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, met with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss infrastructure last week.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed that the meeting was productive and were somewhat optimistic about a compromise, but noted that their “red line” is raising taxes by overhauling the changes made in the 2017 tax law, one of the signature legislative achievements of the GOP in the last decade.

"We're not interested in reopening the 2017 tax bill,” McConnell said outside the White House after the May 12 meeting. “We both made that clear to the president. That's our red line.”

“You won't find any Republican that will go and raise taxes and that's the worst thing you can do in the economy — when you are watching inflation, gas prices are going up, and it has not been this high since President Biden was vice president,” McCarthy said.

McConnell said in an interview with Kentucky’s PBS station Kentucky Educational Television days earlier that “the proper price tag for what most of us think of as infrastructure is about $600-800 billion,” signaling a willingness to go higher than the $568 billion figure proposed by Senate Republicans led by West Virginia Sen. Shelly Moore Capito.

Sen. Capito’s counter-proposal calls for $299 billion for roads and bridges, $20 billion for railroads, $61 billion for public transit systems and $65 billion toward broadband infrastructure.

Biden’s $4 trillion spending plan is split into two pieces — about $2.3 trillion for traditional infrastructure, as well as funding for areas like the home health care industry, schools and child care facilities, and $1.8 trillion on what is referred to as “human infrastructure,” including free community college, universal preschool and a comprehensive paid leave program.

But the Kentucky Republican recently said in early May that he did not think “there will be any Republican support” for Biden’s plan, which he slammed as a “$4.1 trillion grab bag which has infrastructure in it but a whole lot of other stuff.”

“If it's going to be about infrastructure, let's make it about infrastructure,” he said on May 3.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.