TAMPA, Fla. — Visit Tampa Bay has launched a new way to rediscover Tampa Bay breweries as the area and its businesses dig out of a hard fought pandemic.

It's called the Bay Crafted Pass.

After signing up at VisitTampaBay.com, you can digitally check-in online while visiting any of the 21 listed craft spirit or beer breweries, and you are entered to win local prizes like beer mugs and shirts.

The Bay Crafted Pass is an incentive to get Tampa residents back out on the town, and into businesses looking to increase customer foot traffic.

"All our tours are pretty much booked out throughout the whole weekend, and business has picked up," said Jodian Morris, daytime manager at Florida Cane Distillery, one of the breweries on the Bay Crafted Pass.

Although business has been slowly picking back up, Florida Cane Distillery says it still hasn't reached pre-pandemic levels.

During the pandemic, Florida Cane Distillery was forced to shutdown its tours and in-store business.

At one point, the distillery stopped making spirits and transitioned to hand sanitizer to shore up financial losses.

The hand sanitizer is still on the shelf, but as business comes back it's no longer the most popular item on the shelf.

The distillery says the Bay Crafted Pass won't just be good for its business, but the entire industry of craft brewing in Tampa.

"Businesses on the list are, you know, partners of ours, neighbors of ours." Said Sarah Sanchez, Florida Cane Distillery Marketing and Social Media Coordinator. "So it's really exciting to see each other on there.

“And it will really help our businesses just flourish in the summer."

For more information on the Bay Crafted Pass or to sign up, visit https://www.visittampabay.com/baycrafted/pass/.