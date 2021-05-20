Seminole County leaders are going to offer more community vaccine events with incentives in an effort to get county residents vaccinated. Beginning at Eastmont Park on Friday, the county is offering a $10 grocery store gift certificate that most local major grocers will honor.

“We’ve been working with private industry to come up with some types of incentives for those who are maybe on the fence, maybe trying to find the right time and maybe this is the right time,” said Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris.

Harris said if this goes well, the county will do more events and offer more incentives.

Susan Bellissimo was at her dentist office as a county representative walked in Thursday morning to hand out flyers letting people in the area know about the Eastmont Park vaccine event.

She was able to get vaccinated back in February at a community event and believes the more people that get vaccinated, the more everyone will be able to return to doing things they could before.

“I got to shop in Costco yesterday, or Tuesday, without a mask — that was nice,” said Bellissimo. “Let’s get everybody vaccinated and then they can get out and we can do other things.”

You can register for both events but walk-ups are also accepted.