KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Toho Water Authority is indefinitely suspending its plan to shut off water service at a Kissimmee apartment complex.

What You Need To Know Toho Water Authority says Caribbean Isle Apartments owes more than $80,000 for past services



While tenants were warned their water service could be cut off, Toho announced it was suspending that plan indefinitely



Related: Kissimmee apartment complex in danger of losing water service

For weeks tenants at Caribbean Isle Apartments have been living under the threat of having their water cut off. Toho Water Authority said Caribbean Isle’s management company owes them more than $80,000 in services. Tenants have received several alerts of possible disconnection in the last few weeks.

Congressman Darren Soto plans to visit tenants on Friday to talk about the issue.

“You have all the tenants who can’t afford other places to live, paying for their water, yet it's threatened to be shut off,” Soto said. “And we see this happen every now and then in the 192 corridor. My general first instinct is to go over there and see what I can do to help.”

In an email, Toho Water explained they anticipate the management company will install individual meters in each unit so that tenants are billed specifically for the water they use. Toho said staff will be present to inspect the installation.

Toho will continue to pursue recovering past due bills from the owner and/or management company.

Spectrum News 13 visited Caribbean Isle’s main office in person and were told they had no comment over the matter.